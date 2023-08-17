India-headquartered pharma manufacturing solutions company ACG announced on Thursday that it has acquired UAE-based Technical Aluminium Foil Company (TAFC UAE).

Mumbai-based ACG offers capsules, films, foils, engineering equipment and inspection systems for the global pharmaceutical industry.

The company said in a statement that the acquisition further solidifies ACG's growth trajectory across the Middle Eastern and African markets.

Shivshankar S.R., CEO at ACG Films & Foils (one of ACG’s business unit), said: “We are excited to be making our first acquisition in the UAE. This strategic collaboration will further support our work in bringing innovative and high-quality packaging products to market, while reducing lead times and improving service levels.

TAFC caters to the region’s pharmaceutical and food industries with aluminium and specialty packaging foils.

(Writing by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.