South Korea’s Hyundai Rotem has secured a $487 million contract to maintain and repair Morocco’s new fleet of double-decker electric trains.

The 20-year agreement covers all 440 cars the company is set to deliver to Morocco’s national rail operator ONCF.

Hyundai Rotem CEO Lee Yong-bae and ONCF Director General Mohamed Rabie Khlie signed the deal on Thursday at the ONCF headquarters in Rabat.

The contract is the largest overseas rail maintenance deal the South Korean company has ever secured, a joint statement said at the weekend.

The agreement is structured around a joint venture established by Hyundai Rotem and the ONCF. Under its terms, the Korean manufacturer will supply spare parts for servicing and repairs, operate a dedicated helpdesk, and provide heavy maintenance technology support.

Heavy maintenance includes comprehensive inspection, testing, repair, and parts replacement work aimed at ensuring train performance and operational safety.

The deal is a direct follow-up to a larger contract signed in February 2025. Hyundai Rotem, part of the K-Railway One Team consortium, won a $1.5 billion order from the ONCF for the production of 440 double-decker electric multiple units.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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