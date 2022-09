UAE national railway company Etihad Rail announced on Thursday that it has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with France's SNCF International, Alstom and Thales and US-based Progress Rail, a Caterpillar company, at InnoTrans 2022 event in Germany.

The MoU with SNCF covers railway operations; train maintenance; workshops and training sessions; design, development and operations rail projects in the UAE; supply and maintenance of railway rolling stock; mobility and integration solutions between various modes of transport; and station services and facilities.

The MoU with Alstom covers railway innovations, from incubation to commercialisation; digitalisation; mobility and integration solutions between various modes of transport; railway life cycle performance; first and last-mile strategy; testing and commissioning, operation and maintenance; rolling stock configuration and facilities; learning ecosystem; and industry localisation.

The MoU with Thales focuses on digitisation of Etihad Rail’s services including new generation rail control; European Train Control System (ETSC) Level 3; driver advisory system; intelligent traffic operation; asset management; real time passenger flow; data driven operation control centre; video analytics; connectivity and passenger entertainment system; booking and ticketing system, and mobility and integration solutions between various modes of transport.

The MoU with Progress Rail covers opportunities for the development and deployment of an autonomous, zero-emissions port-to-port concept.

