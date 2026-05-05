ABU DHABI: Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of EDGE Group, said the group recorded sales of $5 billion last year, with exports accounting for more than 70 percent of the total, reflecting the growing global presence of the UAE’s defence industries.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of Make it in the Emirates 2026, he said contracts under execution exceed $25 billion, around 50 percent of which are allocated to export, spanning no less than seven years and no more than 12 years, indicating strong international demand for the group’s products and solutions.

Al Marar said EDGE currently employs 19,000 people, including 4,000 engineers, with UAE national engineers accounting for 50 percent, noting increasing interest from Emirati engineers specialising in advanced technologies, modern techniques and manufacturing in joining the group.

He said developing a sovereign defence industry requires long-term commitment, stressing that EDGE has demonstrated this commitment across all stages through a strategic focus that has enhanced national readiness, resilience and the ability to scale manufacturing to meet sovereign defence needs.

He added that more than 80 percent of EDGE systems are now manufactured within the UAE, alongside continued expansion of partnerships locally and internationally to support technology transfer, localise critical capabilities and secure supply chains, noting this was reflected in record purchase orders in 2025.

Al Marar said the group continues to strengthen its capabilities by integrating artificial intelligence into its manufacturing processes, noting it implemented more than 68 transformation projects linked to advanced technology in 2025, contributing to a doubling of production capacity across 13 subsidiaries.

He added that the group plans to launch the “Innovate to Defend by EDGE” challenge to drive innovation and develop solutions supporting national security priorities, providing a platform for individuals to present innovative ideas to address key challenges, with awards and clear pathways to transform selected concepts into practical solutions integrated into the group’s industrial ecosystem.