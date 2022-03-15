Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has signed an agreement with the Saudi National Environment Recycling Company (Tadweeer) to recycle RTA’s electronic and electrical waste, it was announced on Monday.

RTA's electronic and electrical waste would be recycled after ensuring that data is erased and cetified to that effect, a press statement posted on Government of Dubai Media Offoice webesite said.

"The agreement aims to adopt top practices in the disposal of the scrapped technological assets in a way that enhances the information security of RTA’s technical assets. The two parties agreed to scan the data of the technological assets and issue special certificates for the technical assets whose data is being erased besides selling of such materials at a price that exceeds the market value," said Saeed Al Ramsi, RTA’s Director of Assets Management, Strategy and Corporate Government.

Tadweeer’s Managing Director Al-Nasser Al-Dhueb added: "Through the signing of this agreement, we intend to achieve environmental sustainability by recycling electronic and electrical waste generated by RTA in accordance with the integrated waste management strategy."

Dubai's Integrated Waste Management Strategy 2021-2041 seeks to implement long-term projects over the next 20 years providing practical solutions to environmental challenges in line with the government's objectives.

