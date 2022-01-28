Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has approved the integrated waste management strategy for 2021-2041 period with a budget of AED74.5 billion ($20.4 billion), reported Wam.

The Strategy, which is aimed at encouraging innovation in waste management, recycling and energy conversion, seeks to implement long-term projects over the next 20 years by providing practical solutions to environmental challenges in line with the environmental objectives outlined in the government's agenda.

It also aims to enhance efforts to enrich all vital areas and sectors.

Chairing the council’s meeting at the Expo 2020 Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan, said: "2022 will be a transformative year that will see the Government of Dubai achieving new milestones. The Strategy complements a range of projects adopted by the council in the areas of sustainability, environmental conservation, quality of life development and building a sustainable future."

He also highlighted the private sector’s role as a key strategic partner in Dubai’s efforts to become a sustainable city.

"The private sector’s direct contribution to the Strategy 2021-2041 budget amounts to AED70.5 billion," he added.

Sheikh Hamdan praised the various efforts that contributed to significant economic growth across various key sectors in Dubai during the first nine months of 2021.

The emirate’s GDP growth rate reached 6.3%, driven by a qualitative jump in the second quarter, which recorded a growth of 17.8 percent compared to the same period in 2020.

This growth reflects Dubai's successful strategy in dealing with the pandemic and underscores the pivotal role of trade in enhancing economic performance, he stated.

During the meeting, The Executive Council of Dubai also approved the 2022 agenda, which includes comprehensive development projects and initiatives that focus on diversifying sources of investment, increasing investments in modern technology, and focusing on the knowledge-based economy.

The agenda also focuses on urban planning and infrastructure, which contributes to enhancing Dubai's attractiveness as a tourism and investment destination, he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).