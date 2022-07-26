DUBAI, 26th July, 2022 (WAM) -- Emirates Building Systems (EBS), established in 1997, as a subsidiary of Dubai Investments, and one of the leading manufacturers of steel structures in the Middle East, has successfully completed 25 years in the steel business, further strengthening Dubai Investments’ business portfolio in the steel business across the region and globally.

Capitalising on the technical expertise and an expanded product portfolio, EBS silver jubilee highlights underline a notable usage of more than 850,000 tonnes of steel for 6,200 projects in more than 50 countries. Being one of the leading manufacturers of steel structures in the Middle East, apart from being the market leader in UAE, the Company’s facilities extend over an area of 140,000m2 with an annual fabrication capacity of more than 75,000 tonnes.

"It is a remarkable achievement for Dubai Investments through its subsidiary Emirates Building Systems to mark this 25-year milestone within the competitive steel industry. Over the last 25 years, as a Group Company, Dubai Investments has focussed on leveraging innovation and resources to implement the best practices in manufacturing with a focus on improving productivity, optimising the supply chain and automating processes to serve optimally in the coming years," said Abdulazeez Bin Serkal, CEO, Industrial Platform, Dubai Investments.

EBS's commitment to quality and environmental standards has been recognised with ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001: 2015, ISO 45001:2018 and CE marking certificate.

"As Emirates Building Systems makes a foray into regions beyond the Middle East, the company is drawing upon its reputation as one of the UAE’s leading manufacturers of steel structures. In addition to our business in the UAE and the Middle East countries, more than 40 percent of our products are exported to Africa and Asia markets, which hold immense potential and are lucrative markets for the steel business. We have made strategic business plans to expand and explore these opportunities and are expecting more than 75 percent of our business from these regions in the coming two years," said Joseph Chidiac, General Manager, Emirates Building Systems.

The company’s projects portfolio consists of high-rise buildings, airports and metro railways, power plants, refineries, oil and gas structures, factories, bridges, logistics and distribution centres, warehouses, theme parks, poultries and dairy farms and car parks to name a few.

EBS has established a significant presence in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, African markets such as Algeria, Libya, Ethiopia, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Nigeria, Mauritania, Senegal, Mali, Kenya and across Asian markets like Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Pakistan to name a few.

The company will continue to evolve with the region’s growth requirements, contributing to the "Made in the UAE" portfolio of products, thereby enhancing the manufacturing sector.



