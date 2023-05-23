Ayman Shaheen Group recently announced the opening of its first factory to produce Moussy malt beverage in Egypt at an investment of $20 million.

The factory was established with technical assistance from the Danish beverage company Carlsberg, which owns the Moussy brand.

Group chairman Ayman Shaheen told Zawya Projects that the factory supports the Egyptian government’s goal of local manufacturing and will operate sustainably by rationalizing energy and water consumption and avoiding environmentally harmful chemicals.

The plant, spanning an area of 8,000 square metres, has a production capacity of about 30,000 bottles/hour.

Shaheen said the factory would help create 200 job opportunities.

He added that the project targets a sales volume of up to $13 million and an export volume equivalent to 25 per cent of the factory’s production capacity in the first 12 months.

(Reporting by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)