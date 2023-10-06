Algeria has approved over 3,700 projects in the past 11 months as part of a new investment law intended to encourage local and foreign capital, the head of a new government investment body has said.

The licensed projects cover mainly industry, Algeria’s priority in reforming its economy, in addition to transport, farming, tourism, health and other sectors, said Omar Rakkash, Director General of the Algerian Investment Promotion Agency.

In comments at an Algerian-Tunisian business talks published by the Algerian Elkhbar newspaper on Friday, Rakkash said the 3,734 projects are within economic reforms announced by Algeria’s President recently with the aim of diversifying source of income, stimulating the economy and guarding it against shocks.

He said the projects are owned by local and foreign investors, adding that the new investment law gives priority to industry to boost its contribution to GDP to 15 percent.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.