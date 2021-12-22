Imdaad, a Dubai-based group of companies that provides integrated, sustainable facilities management (FM) services that enhance the operational efficiencies of physical assets, has secured a contract from master developer Nakheel to provide waste management services for its retail destination - Dragon Mart.

As per the deal, Imdaad will offer waste management and external cleaning services across Dragon Mart 1 and 2 at the International City in Dubai for a three-year period. It will also carry out machine sweeping of the premises to maintain the malls cleanliness and hygiene.

Imdaad said it enjoys a long-standing relationship with Nakheel, offering environmental solutions, including waste management, pest control, wastewater management, and infrastructure cleaning services to its various prestigious properties, including the Palm Jumeirah and Nakheel Mall.

The companys Environmental Services division is currently providing pest control services for Dragon Mall. Imdaad has also been managing mixed-use developments for Nakheel, including over 400 buildings, four mosques, and warehouse facilities at International City and over 240 buildings at Discovery Gardens.

On the new contract, Imdaad Group CEO Jamal Abdulla Lootah said: "We are proud of our growing association with Nakheel by offering our diverse capabilities to support some of their top premium properties."

"This contract win demonstrates our industry-leading services and the trust we continue to build with our existing clients. I am confident that our superior waste management solutions will deliver the highest standards of service, meeting the needs and expectations of Nakheel as well as the malls visitors," he added.-TradeArabia News Service