AMMAN The Chairman of the Greater Amman Municipality Committee, Yousef Al Shawarbeh, confirmed that the municipality is continuing its services along with the ongoing expansion of the capital.

Shawarbeh told Jordan TV on Friday that the municipality has completed its strategic plan for the next five years, as reported by the Jordan News Agency, Petra. He noted that one of the most prominent projects is transforming Amman into a smart city, developing public transportation, as well as facing the challenge of climate change.