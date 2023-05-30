Bahrain's Ministry of Works has announced that a massive new tunnel being constructed at the intersection of Al Fateh Highway with Awal Road is likely to be partially opened for traffic during the third quarter, reported BNA.

The project was awarded by the Bahrain Tender Board to Nass Contracting Company and Huta Hegerfeld Saudia, at a cost of about BD30 million ($79 million) funded by the Saudi Fund for Development.

The scope of work includes the construction of an overpass with two lanes for traffic going from the north of Manama on Al Fateh Highway to Prince Saud Al Faisal Road in Juffair while the current intersection of Al Fateh Highway with Shaikh Duaij Road will be closed, said the report.

Kadhim Ali Abdullatif, Assistant Undersecretary for Roads at the Ministry of Works, said individual segments of the project will be opened gradually as soon as they are completed to help improve traffic flow until the remaining of the project is completed.

"The ministry has made significant progress in the implementation of Al Fateh Mosque intersection as per schedule," stated Abdullatif after visiting the project site.

An upper bridge with two lanes of U-turns near the entrance to Al Fateh Corniche for traffic heading north is also a key component of the massive project.

An upper bridge with two lanes of U-turns near the entrance to Al Fateh Corniche for traffic heading north is also a key component of the massive project, he added.

The project aims to expand Al Fateh Highway into four lanes in each direction including a three-lane tunnel each way, in addition to the provision of a ground intersection controlled by traffic lights, said the BNA report.

Once completed, the traffic on Al Fateh Street is expected to reach 140,000 vehicles per day, up 61% over the the previous capacity of 87,000 vehicles per day, it added.

