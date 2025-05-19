Egypt's Tatweer Misr will invest 14 billion Egyptian pounds ($280 million) in 2025 as part of its ongoing expansion strategy across the country’s key real estate markets, the company's Co-founder, President and CEO Ahmed Shalaby told Zawya Projects.

The private developer expects to generate EGP 35 billion ($700 million) in sales revenue by the end of the year, with projected net profits of EGP 2 billion ($40 million), he said on the sidelines of a media roundtable on Sunday.

Tatweer Misr recorded EGP 6 billion ($120 million) in revenues during the first quarter of 2025, delivering 500 units and investing EGP 3 billion ($60 million) during the period. The delivery target for 2025 is 2,000 units.

Shalaby added that in the first quarter, the company finalised an agreement with the Arab African International Bank and Al Ahly Pharos to launch a securitisation programme valued at EGP 20 billion ($400 million) over five years. The company’s first multi-issue issuance will support the acceleration of its real estate projects.

In 2024, Tatweer Misr achieved EGP 33 billion ($660 million) in sales revenue, delivered 1,400 units, and invested EGP 4 billion ($80 million). Net profits for the year stood at EGP 1.7 billion ($34 million), with 2,350 units sold.

Shalaby said the company is currently studying new investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia and Oman, with plans to announce one new project in 2025 without elaborating. Domestically, Tatweer is exploring potential developments in the North Coast, East Cairo, and West Cairo.

Tatweer Misr is presently developing six projects across East and West Cairo, the North Coast, and Ain Sokhna.

Shalaby also noted that Tatweer Misr is the first real estate company in Egypt to receive the SmartScore Platinum certification from WiredScore for its headquarters at Arkan Plaza in Sheikh Zayed City. The company also holds four ISO certifications, supporting its integrated approach to smart and sustainable development.

Chief Commercial Officer Kareem Radwan introduced the company’s newly launched REACH programme, which offers tailored financial solutions and payment plans of up to 15 years. The initiative is aimed at improving customer experience, enhancing project cash flow, and reinforcing the company’s network of strategic partners.

(1 US Dollar = 50.03 Egyptian Pounds)

(Reporting by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

