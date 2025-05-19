Egyptian private developer HMD Developments launched its new residential project, Velora Villa, in New Zayed City, marking the company’s entry into West Cairo.

The project represents an investment of 2 billion Egyptian pounds ($40 billion), company chairman Ibrahim Abd El Dayem told Zawya Projects.

Spread over 10 acres, Velora Villa includes 62 stand-alone, twin house, and townhouse units, with a focus on low-density, landscaped living. The compound will feature two commercial strips, health and leisure facilities, two clubhouses and electric vehicle chargers.

HMD has appointed Archrete as the design and project consultant.

Velora Villa builds on HMD’s 23-year track record of real estate development across New Cairo, Maadi, Zagazig, and the New Administrative Capital.

(1 US Dollar = 50.03 Egyptian Pounds)

