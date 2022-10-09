Oman Environmental Services Holding Company (be’ah) has commenced construction work on a new engineered landfill in the Wilayat of Al Mudhaibi in North Al Sharqiyah Governorate.

It will be the 12th such engineered landfill in the country, adding to 11 existing ones that are currently being operated by be’ah in key locations around Oman.

According to Dr Said bin Mohammed al Tobi, Director of Engineered Landfill Design, the new landfill has been designed in accordance with international technical standards and in line with be’ah’s overall vision to preserve the Omani environment for future generations.

"The project is the latest engineered landfill that be’ah is constructing has built in accordance with the international environmental requirements and regulations in force in the Sultanate of Oman. The landfill extends over an area of more than 80,000 square meters and has a capacity of more than one million tonnes of municipal solid waste, which is capable of serving North Al Sharqiyah Governorate for the next ten years. This project builds on our existing portfolio of 11 engineered landfills distributed across the different governorates of the Sultanate of Oman," he said.

Engineered landfills are designed to receive and dispose of municipal solid waste in a manner that preserves the surrounding environment from pollution through the collection and treatment of leachate from the waste. These landfills contribute to reducing the waste area. It is compacted with special equipment and covered on a daily basis with a layer of soil that prevents the spread of odours and reduces the possibility of fires.

be’ah’s goal is to reduce the amount of municipal waste disposed of in engineered landfills through a plan to divert 60 per cent of solid waste by 2025 and by 80 per cent by 2030.

