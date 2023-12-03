The northern emirate of Umm Al Qaiwain has announced the opening of the first phase of the UAQ Creek Waterfront Development, a key project featuring retail shops, cafés and restaurants in addition to a 2-km-walkaway, marina promenades, yacht club, and an open theatre, reported Wam..

It was inaugurated by HH Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, yesterday (December 1) as the country celebrated its 52nd Union Day.

Al Mu'alla, along with Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, and other Sheikhs and senior officials took a tour of the project's facilities and inspected progress of the second phase.

The project will constitute a vital and distinctive addition and an attractive destination for tourists in UAQ, in accordance with the vision, mission and objectives of the strategic plan of the emirate's government and the sustainable blue economy strategy to achieve sustainable development in the emirate and provide modern infrastructure to build a prosperous economic future for the emirate

