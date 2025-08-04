Giorgio Armani, in a landmark partnership with RAK Properties, Ras Al Khaimah’s leading community developer, and SIE Group, today (August 3) announced the launch of the first Armani-branded villas in the world - Armani Beach Residences Ras Al Khaimah.

Nestled within a tranquil, naturally pristine bay on Raha Island – Ras Al Khaimah's premier residential district within Mina – the premium development comprise a highly exclusive and limited collection of beach villas and luxury apartments designed for an elevated lifestyle seamlessly integrated with the environment.

Each residence will offer unparalleled direct private beach access and breathtaking, uninterrupted views across the Arabian Gulf, said the developer in a statement.

Designed by Giorgio Armani and his team of architects drawing inspiration from his personal residences, the Armani Beach Residences Ras Al Khaimah embody his signature aesthetic of sophisticated simplicity and timeless elegance.

This unparalleled vision sets a new standard for ultra-luxury living, redefining elegance and exclusivity within the emirate.

Reflecting the very philosophy and values of Armani, the Residences will embody understated elegance and an uncompromising attention to detail. This will be where refined luxury is truly defined, providing a perfect world of physical and emotional harmony at home.

Residents will enjoy an unparalleled suite of bespoke luxury amenities, both indoors and outdoors – including an exclusive members-only beach club.

As part of this exclusive community, residents will also be able to access a curated program of benefits and services provided by Giorgio Armani, including special events, private experiences, concierge services, and global privileges.

This landmark launch coincides with the 25th anniversary of Armani/Casa as well as Giorgio Armani brand’s 50th anniversary, celebrating five decades of indelible influence on global quality lifestyle and design.

Beyond the residences, the development’s exclusive beachfront setting will offer residents the opportunity to immerse themselves in Ras Al Khaimah's stunning coastal panoramas and natural beauty, framed by the majestic Jebel Jais Mountain range, said RAK Properties in its statement.

This pristine environment, home to turtles, dolphins, and migrating flamingos, further solidifies the emirate’s status as the undisputed nature capital of UAE.

This pivotal partnership reflects Armani's commitment to curating unparalleled living experiences, combining the brand’s signature understated luxury with Ras Al Khaimah’s stunning natural beauty.

Crucially, it aligns seamlessly with the emirate’s ambitious Vision 2030, set to make a significant contribution to its economic, social and environmental objectives, it stated.

Giorgio Armani, Chairman and CEO of the Armani Group, said: “New projects related to living fascinate me because I can bring the way of thinking of Haute Couture, that is, the use of precious materials and unique, tailored creations, into the space where we live."

"The villas developed in collaboration with RAK Properties, a true excellence in the sector, represent an important milestone in this journey and are even more significant because they are designed to integrate into the evocative surrounding marine landscape, offering a unique lifestyle experience," he added.

RAK Properties CEO Sameh Muhtadi said: "We are proud to bring Armani's iconic design philosophy to life with Armani Beach Residences Ras Al Khaimah."

"This transformative partnership with Armani is a testament to Ras Al Khaimah's growing appeal and our shared vision for the future of its premium real estate proposition," he stated.

"This development will not only set new standards for elevated living in the emirate, but will deliver lasting value and create an unparalleled lifestyle experience within Mina," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

