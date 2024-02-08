Turkey will work on a railway line linking its borders with Iraq and Bulgaria to support Iraq’s approximately $17 billion Development Road project, a statement from the Iraqi Ministry of Transport said.

The statement quoted an unnamed Turkish official as saying that the county will work on a 329-kilometre railway line linking its borders with Iraq and Bulgaria within the scope of The Development Road project.

It said the 2,700km railway corridor from Al Faw port to the Bulgarian border via Turkey will enable transport of goods to Europe through the Turkish port of Alexandretta (İskenderun) Port on the Mediterranean or onward by rail or road through Bulgaria.

The statement said Iraq also welcomes the participation of Turkish companies in the Project with both governments agreeing to set up offices to follow up on its implementation in their respective capitals.

