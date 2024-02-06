A $17-billion rail line planned by Iraq to boost trade to Europe will extend nearly 2,700 kilometres (km) up to the Bulgarian border, the Iraqi Transport Ministry has said.

In week end statement published by the official news agency INA, the Ministry said an official Turkish delegation would visit Iraq’s Faw Port in February to discuss the project.

Iraq’s cabinet has approved “The Development Road”, a dual project comprising a rail line and a motorway for passengers and freight.

The rail will start from Faw, under construction in South Iraq, and pass through 10 Iraqi governorates towards the Turkish border in the North.

“Turkish officials have affirmed that they are working with Iraq to extend the rail line inside Turkey to reach the Bulgarian border, with a total length of 2,700 km,” the Ministry said after a visit to Ankara by Iraqi Transport Minister Razzak Al-Saadawi.

