Dubai-based luxury real estate developer Sobha Realty said its Sobha Crest Grande residential project in Dubai has received its Building Completion Certificate (BCC), with customer handovers expected to begin shortly.

The residential tower is located in the Sobha Hartland waterfront district and comprises 985 units, the developer said in a statement.

Construction work on the 44-storey three-tower project, featuring 1 - 4-bedroom apartments, started in the third quarter of 2022, according to DLD’s REST application.

The company said the project has been completed in line with the delivery timeline registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA), reflecting its focus on execution and schedule discipline.

Francis Alfred, Managing Director of Sobha Realty, said the completion certificate marks an important milestone for both the developer and homeowners.

“At a time when people value certainty and reassurance more than ever, milestones like the Building Completion Certificate carry even greater meaning. Dubai continues to demonstrate the resilience, confidence, and long-term vision.”

Crest Grande is located close to Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa and Dubai International Airport, and includes waterfront-facing apartments with amenities such as indoor and outdoor gyms, swimming pools, sauna, children’s play areas, retail outlets and covered parking.

On Wednesday, another Dubai-based developer Binghatti Holding said in a statement that construction remains fully operational and on schedule despite regional geopolitical tensions.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.