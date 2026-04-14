Dubai Properties, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has awarded contracts worth nearly AED1.1 billion to Metac General Contracting Co. LLC for the construction of 850 townhouses at Villanova in Dubailand, accelerating the next phase of growth at one of Dubai’s most established family communities.

The award covers phase 1 and phase 2 of La Tilia, comprising 500 three-bedroom and 350 four-bedroom homes. Phase 1 will deliver 410 units, with phase 2 adding a further 440 homes.

Since its launch, Villanova has delivered 3,834 homes, reinforcing its position as a well-established suburban address for mid-market and upper mid-market properties. The expansion reflects sustained demand for integrated communities offering green space, connectivity, and proximity to key road networks and social infrastructure.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said, “The award of these contracts reflects continued demand for high-quality, family-focused communities in Dubai. Villanova has demonstrated strong buyer appeal, and this expansion builds on that momentum. Through disciplined execution and trusted partnerships, we remain focused on maintaining construction progress and delivering La Tilia to the standards our customers expect.”

Muhammad Sadiq Abdullah, General Manager of Metac General Contracting Co., said, “We are pleased to be entrusted with the delivery of La Tilia phases 1 and 2. Our priority will be quality execution and timely completion as Villanova continues to expand.”