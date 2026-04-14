Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, 241 residential land plots have been approved for eligible citizens as part of government initiatives aimed at ensuring a decent standard of living and strengthening family stability.

The move reflects H.H. Sheikh Saud's commitment to meeting the needs of the emirate’s citizens and enhancing their quality of life, in line with the UAE’s broader vision of promoting social welfare and well-being.

The relevant authorities confirmed that the distribution process will be carried out in accordance with established procedures to ensure transparency and fairness, noting that further housing initiatives and projects will be announced in the coming phase.