Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has announced that work is progressing at a steady pace on its AED2 billion ($544 million) Sharjah Sustainable City project as well as its largest beach development, Al Hira Project, which is set to open in Q2 this year.

A model for future cities, The Sharjah Sustainable City is an urban mixed-use residential community project, running over 7.2 million sq ft long, being implemented in four phases.

A first-of-its-kind project in the emirate, the City is being developed by Shurooq in partnership with Diamond Developers. The Phase One will see development of 280 villas (that have been fully sold out), while the 324-unit Phase Two (of which 55% has been sold out) is scheduled for delivery in March 2023.

The Sharjah Sustainable City’s design meets the highest social, environmental and economic sustainability criteria. Adopting renewable and clean energy systems, the sustainable community comprises eco-friendly and energy-efficient 3, 4 and 5-bedroom villas, indoor vertical farms, a school, and service facilities such as gymnasiums, separate swimming pools for men and women, and dedicated playing areas for children.

Shurooq’s largest beach development project, the AED87 million Al Hira Beach, is the second inclusive beach project developed by the group after the Khor Fakkan Beach.

Extending over a 3.5-km stretch across the shoreline overlooking the Arabian Gulf in the Al Fisht area in Sharjah, the beach comprises three clusters with six retail units in each, featuring 18 restaurants and cafes, a promenade, marina, sports facilities and service amenities.

The work progress on both projects was supervised by Shurooq Chairperson Bodour Al Qasimi, along with other senior officials including Acting CEO Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer; Sharjah Sustainable City CEO Yousif Ahmed Al Mutawa and several directors of various departments under Shurooq.

"With nearly 98% work completed, the commercial units are ready to be rented. The beach is scheduled to open for visitors and beachgoers in the second quarter of 2022," stated Al Qasimi.

She toured the project sites and was later briefed on the status of their progress and the facilities and amenities planned for each site.

Lauding the project progress, Al Qasimi said: "Sharjah Sustainable City project aligns with Shurooq's strategy of bolstering environment-friendly investments, business diversification and developing projects with the highest long-term impact."

"Al Hira Beach translates our inclusive vision that builds on Sharjah’s aspirations and goals of bringing paradigm shifts in the tourism sector and investing in projects that contribute to the progress and development of the areas in which they are located," she added.

