Schneider Electric is scouting for software companies to further develop its energy management products portfolio, a top company official said.

Fouad Zayed, Vice President - Digital Energy Management and EcoStruxure, Schneider Electric Northeast Africa and Levant told Zawya Projects that the company had recently completed the acquisition of German construction software firm RIB and UK-based renewable energy platform Zeigo.

He added that Schneider Electric is eyeing more such acquisitions but didn’t elaborate.

Zayed said Schneider Electric’s Sustainability Hub has partnered with the South Sinai Governorate to implement several initiatives on the side lines of the COP 27 summit in Sharm El-Sheikh. These include The Green Challenge competition for students at King Salman International University and EVlink charging stations for electric vehicles in Sharm El-Sheikh.

He said at COP 27, the company is showcasing its vision for energy integration, control and cost reduction spanning buildings, homes and factories. These include digital and automation solutions to manage energy consumption and reduce emissions in factories, digital transformation technologies for workplaces and smart solutions for homes.

Zayed said Schneider Electric has provided control solutions and energy-efficient motors for desalination projects in Egypt and is working with top real estate development companies including Tatweer Misr and Misr Italia properties to implement smart communities within their developments.

Outside Egypt, the company is providing its energy management solutions, and products for projects in Sudan, Libya, Iraq, Malta, Lebanon and Jordan. These include hotel and office building renovation projects in Malta, infrastructure projects in Sudan and Libya, and reconstruction projects in Iraq.

