Egypt’s real estate developer Tatweer Misr has signed an agreement with Schneider Electric, to integrate technological innovation in real estate projects, starting from design to smart management of cities.

The partnership will allow Tatweer Misr to utilize the iTWO platform, established by Schneider Electric’s RIB Software. It is one of the market’s most efficient solutions to manage their real estate projects.

This agreement positions Tatweer Misr as the first real estate developer across the MENA region to introduce Schneider Electric’s latest cutting-edge technologies in all their projects: Il Monte Galala in Ain Sokhna, Fouka Bay and D-Bay in North Coast, and Bloomfields in Mostakbal City.

The signing ceremony was held during Schneider Electric’s Innovation Summit Middle East and Africa (MEA), taking place in Dubai on 18-19 May 2022.

Ahmed Shalaby, President and CEO Of Tatweer Misr, said that Egypt’s 2052 vision aims to double urban area in Egypt from 7% to 14%, which includes developing 61 cities, of which 24 will be designed based on sustainability and smart solutions.

He also confirmed that the private sector is playing a huge role in creating these sustainable opportunities for future cities to benefit everyone.

Shalaby elaborated that the process of enabling 5D BIM will assist in studying every aspect of the company’s projects in real time. “This collaboration is in line with our strategy to build sustainable, smart, and happy communities that provide the highest quality of life to our clients,” he added.

Fouad Zayed, Vice President of Digital Energy and EcoStruxure for Egypt, North-East Africa, and Levant Cluster at Schneider Electric, said: “The collaboration between Schneider Electric and Tatweer Misr aims to further enhance the digital transformation and smart city-building in the country.”

“The iTWO platform enables clients to cut their operation schedules and costs, by integrating AI technology to provide simulations, making the planning of the project’s infrastructure easy and efficient.”

