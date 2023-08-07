Red Sea International Company (RSI) has signed a 29.1 million Saudi riyals ($7.76 million) contract with Fundamental Installation for Electric Work Company (First Fix), a local construction firm, to design, manufacture, supply, and install prefabricated modular buildings in the $500 billion NEOM mega-city located in the Northwest of Saudi Arabia.

The project includes constructing modern accommodation units, meeting the latest quality standards applicable in NEOM, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.

The number of units was not disclosed.

Sweden-based modular home manufacturer SIBS won a contract in May to deliver housing apartments for the NEOM giga project.

In June, RSI acquired a 51 percent stake in First Fix for SAR544.2 million ($145 million).

