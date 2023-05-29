Sweden-based modular home manufacturer SIBS has won a contract to deliver housing apartments for the NEOM giga project located in the Northwest of Saudi Arabia.

The company signed an Engineered Equipment Supply Contract, which includes 2,174 homes across 35 buildings for the giga project, the company said in a statement.

The housing units, located in NEOM’s primary staff accommodation and office cluster, will meet the accommodation requirements for personnel working on the planning, engineering, and construction of the giga project.

SIBS will deliver and commission the turn-key buildings from a finalised bottom slab upwards by the third quarter of 2024, the statement noted.

The buildings consist of one- and two-bedroom apartments equipped with kitchens, bathrooms and balconies to each apartment.

Solar panels on the roofs, together with an efficient building system, will make these buildings achieve a very high level of energy efficiency, the statement said.

The buildings comply with NEOM’s regulations and are designed for future relocation if needed as the NEOM project progresses throughout other regions.

The value of the contract was not given.

