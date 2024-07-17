Emirates Steel, part of ADX-listed Emirates Steel Arkan Group, announced on Wednesday that it is partnering with Malaysia-based steel construction giant Eversendai for the NEOM Trojena Ski Village project in NEOM, Saudi Arabia.

Emirates Steel will supply beams made of low-carbon steel for the Trojena Ski Village, it said in a press statement.

Trojena, which is positioned as a year-round adventure sports destination with the Gulf region’s first outdoor ski resort, will host the 2029 Asian Winter Games.

Read more: INTERVIEW - The future of construction is modular, says CEO of Eversendai Offshore

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa