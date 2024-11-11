Saudi giga project NEOM announced on Monday that it has appointed a group of international design firms from Austria, the US and the UK to work on the first phase of The Line city.

Austria's Delugan Meissl Associate Architects (DMAA), the US' Gensler and the UK's Mott MacDonald will partner to deliver the core city planning, design and engineering for the first phase of The Line, according to a NEOM press statement.

The three firms are collaborating with The Line's internal design, development and project delivery teams for the first phase, the statement said.

DMAA has been appointed as the urban designer, leading the concept and detailed masterplan of Phase 1. The firm is working with a team of experts across a range of topics such as microclimate and ecology, mobility and logistics, and sustainability, the statement said

Gensler will lead on city design coordination and city planning, providing leadership and governance across the project on crucial areas, including planning policies and frameworks, land use and design compliance. The firm has also been appointed as city asset design architect for critical city infrastructure, including transport hubs and the public realm.

Mott MacDonald has been appointed as city infrastructure engineer, where it will drive management and control of vertical and horizontal structures and city utility systems for Phase 1. This role will focus on the efficiency and sustainability of the design for a functional, constructable and operable city.

NEOM said that the planning and design of the neighborhoods within Phase 1 will be undertaken by a suite of architects starting early 2025.

It said work is underway on the initial phases of infrastructure and enabling works for the new city with more than 120 foundation piles being cast into the ground each week at the site.

