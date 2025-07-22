Qatar - Al Mahhar Holding has completed the acquisition of the remaining 49% stake in European Equipment Company (EEC) for consideration of QR4mn.

EEC specialises in the sale and rental of construction machinery and equipment and is the exclusive distributor of the Wirtgen Group’s road construction products in Qatar. Prior to this transaction, QFAB owned a 51% stake in EEC.

This acquisition forms part of Al Mahhar’s strategic initiatives to enhance operational and financial control across its subsidiaries, streamline group governance, and reinforce its presence in the construction equipment sector.

"The full acquisition of EEC reflects our continued of portfolio our strengthening to commitment operating subsidiaries and enhancing alignment across the group," said Fahad Alfardan, chairman of Al Mahhar Holding.

With full ownership, he said, it is better positioned to drive performance, support governance term value in a critical efficiency, and create longsector for Qatar’s infrastructure development.

Al Mahhar is committed to disclosing any material information in accordance with the requirements of the Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA) and the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE), in line with principles of and regulatory compliance.

