First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the UAE’s largest lender by assets, posted a net profit of 5.5 billion dirhams ($1.5 billion) for Q2 2025, up 29% year-on-year (YoY), driven by higher non-interest income and lower impairment charges.

The effort topped analysts’ mean estimate of AED 4.35 billion, according to data provider LSEG.

Earnings per share also increased 29% to AED 0.49.

Operating income for Q2 was AED 9.49 billion, 22% higher YoY driven by a 61% YoY rise in non-interest income to AED 4.54 billion.

Net interest income edged up slightly on year to AED 4.95 billion.

Net impairment charges stood at AED 752 million, down 16% YoY.

For H1 2025, net profit jumped 26% YoY to AED 10.63 billion.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com