UAE-based fäm Properties has announced that it has been appointed as the exclusive master agency for Phase One of the AED60 billion ($16.3 billion) Keturah Ardh, Dubai's first heritage-wellness integrated luxury community.

Located in the Al Rowaiyah First District, the groundbreaking project from Dubai master developer MAG Group authentically combines traditional Arabic architectural principles with comprehensive modern wellness innovation.

True to its name Ardh (meaning earth in Arabic), it reflects its strong ties to culture and nature.

The wider master plan offers a new vision for luxury living, combining Arabic heritage with advanced wellness to create a self-contained lifestyle community unlike anything else in Dubai, it stated.

According to fäm Properties, the first phase introduces a rare opportunity for investors and end-users to buy residential plots with permits to build luxury townhouses, a category of property that has become one of the most scarce and sought-after asset classes in Dubai's luxury market today.

Including 93 well-planned clusters and 558 luxury townhouse plots, Phase One is being brought to market with attractive payment plans. fäm Properties officially launches the project to brokers at an official briefing event at the Madinat Jumeirah Johara Ballroom tomorrow morning (July 23).

On the appointment, CEO Firas Al Msaddi said: “We’re excited to team up with MAG Group on such a distinctive project. Keturah Ardh is a great fit for our expertise in off-plan sales, land advisory, and creating flexible payment solutions that meet the needs of today’s buyers.”

“This isn't a typical real estate launch, and it isn't a typical product. We're introducing Dubai's most exclusive heritage-wellness opportunity: freehold plots with luxury townhouse permits, ready for those who want to build, design, and invest in generational value while honouring authentic Arabic cultural heritage,” he explained.

“Genuine heritage-wellness integration is limited, and plots for luxury townhouses in such communities are by far the most in-demand, hardest-to-find asset in the market today. For the last four years, this segment has been leading in both performance and investor interest,” he added.

The Keturah Ardh project reflects MAG Group's 45-year commitment to excellence and innovation, with a focus on Arabic design and premium wellness amenities, including spa and sauna, yoga and pilates, running and cycling tracks and green areas.

Mature landscaping features trees from Italy, Spain, Thailand, and Africa, all within a masterplanned community focused on long-term value creation, it stated.-TradeArabia News Service

