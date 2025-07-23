DUBAI: Dubai Land Department (DLD) has signed a memorandum of cooperation with Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Turkey) region, to establish a joint framework for conducting regulatory and technical studies.

The partnership aims to develop streamlined mechanisms for real estate transaction registration and enhance the efficiency of the broader real estate ecosystem.

It will focus on delivering innovative financial solutions that prioritise customer experience and support investors throughout their property journey.

Under this partnership, both parties will collaborate on two forward-looking studies addressing procedural, and regulatory aspects. The first study will focus on optimising the registration process for real estate transactions concluded outside the UAE, while the second will focus on offering financial services that simplify the registration of real estate sales transactions. This strategic collaboration supports Dubai’s efforts to attract international investors by enhancing trust, simplifying processes, and reinforcing confidence in the emirate’s dynamic real estate sector.

Omar Hamad BuShehab, Director-General of Dubai Land Department, said, “We are continuously working to develop innovative solutions that place the customer at the centre of the real estate ecosystem and contribute to enhancing operational efficiency and market transparency. This partnership marks a significant step toward establishing a shared knowledge base that opens up new horizons for advancing real estate registration services, thereby further strengthening Dubai’s position as a global destination for real estate investment. These efforts also align with the objectives of the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033, which aims to build a resilient, competitive, and innovation-driven sector that reflects the emirate’s status as a global leader in real estate.”

Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Emirates NBD, said, "This partnership with Dubai Land Department represents a significant milestone in our commitment to innovation and delivering customer-focused solutions. Integrated offerings under this collaboration will help enhance the property transaction experience while building greater confidence among market participants, including investors, ensuring Dubai maintains its leadership position in the global real estate sector."

This collaboration reflects Dubai’s comprehensive development vision under its D33 Economic Agenda, which aims to position the emirate among the world’s top three economic cities. It also aligns with a broader direction to enhance the real estate market’s readiness to attract high-quality investments by providing a supportive regulatory environment that promotes sustainable growth and elevates the investor experience both locally and internationally.

The partnership serves as an effective model of integration between government entities and financial institutions, supporting Dubai’s efforts to build a real estate ecosystem capable of adapting to future shifts in the business environment and driving further progress in digital transformation and service excellence.