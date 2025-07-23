Mina Al Hamriya, one of the smaller ports in Dubai located at Deira area, is set to undergo a major revamp under a new expansion plan being implemented by DP World, reported Wam.

Once completed, it will see the construction of a 700-m quay with a 12-m draft, mainly designed to accommodate larger vessels and expanding the port’s cargo-handling capability.

These developments build on the port’s 2024 expansion, which added 1,150m of quay wall and significantly boosted berthing capacity.

The announcement comes after the go-ahead from HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai for the project.

"We’re transforming our ports into dynamic gateways that not only connect the world and accelerate the flow of goods but also drive innovation and opportunity. Our goal isn’t just to compete, but to lead global trade with a transformative vision and new standards. We want Dubai to be the first choice for traders, the trusted route for commerce, and the most dynamic hub in the world’s supply chains," remarked Sheikh Mohammed after an inspection tour of the Mina Al Hamriya site.

He was latter briefed on the port’s strategic role in supporting the UAE’s food security and facilitating trade across the Arabian Gulf, particularly in perishables and livestock.

DP World officials also outlined future infrastructure plans to meet surging regional demand, said the Wam report..

The port had recorded trade worth approximately AED9.07 billion ($2.5 billion) in H1. It handles a growing mix of steel vessels, breakbulk cargo, RoRo, containers and traditional wooden dhows – preserving its legacy while embracing modern logistics,

Following the expansion, nearly 6.4 million sq ft of storage space will be available, up from 3.4 million, supporting Dubai’s growing trade ambitions, it stated.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, said: "Mina Al Hamriya has been a vital part of Dubai’s trade sector for many decades, and we are committed to investing in the port’s growth while preserving its rich maritime heritage."

"This new expansion project will ensure Mina Al Hamriya continues to support our national economic vision while strengthening trade and food security across the region," he added.

Once a local hub for wooden dhows, Mina Al Hamriya now handles a range of commodities with key markets in neighbouring countries. It remains a critical gateway for fruits and vegetables as well as livestock, with imports expected to reach one million head of cattle in 2025.

Since last year’s upgrade, the port has also registered an 11% increase in vessel calls, rising from 2,430 in the first half of 2024 to 2,700 in the first half of 2025, reflecting strong customer demand, reported Wam.

The expansion of the port underlines Dubai’s continued investment in agile and future-ready infrastructure to enhance trade resilience and strengthen its position as a global maritime hub, it added.

