Bahrain - stc Bahrain, a digital enabler, has announced a strategic partnership with Singapore Gulf Bank Bahrain to deliver advanced IT infrastructure and services that will enhance the bank’s operational efficiency and customer experience.

This collaboration marks an important milestone for stc Bahrain as it continues to empower businesses with innovative technology solutions while supporting Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030, which emphasizes innovation, sustainability, and the development of a strong financial sector, said a statement from the company.

Through this partnership, stc Business will provide Singapore Gulf Bank Bahrain with customized IT solutions designed to streamline operations, optimise processes, and support the bank’s efforts to adapt to the evolving demands of the financial sector.

By integrating modern technology into its systems, Singapore Gulf Bank aims to improve service delivery and achieve greater operational resilience, it stated.

By supporting businesses in their digital transformation journeys, stc Bahrain continues to demonstrate its role as a key player in advancing technological capabilities across industries and contributing to the Kingdom’s long-term economic goals.

"This partnership reflects our commitment to enabling businesses to thrive in today’s digital economy, remarked Hesham Mustafa, the Chief Business Officer at stc Bahrain.

"By equipping Singapore Gulf Bank Bahrain with advanced IT solutions, we are helping them achieve their goals while reinforcing our position as a trusted provider of transformative technology services," he stated.

Ali Moosa, Executive Vice Chairman of SGB, said, “Partnering with stc Bahrain marks an important step in building a future-ready, resilient digital bank built for the world."

"By integrating advanced infrastructure and IT services, we are strengthening our ability to deliver seamless and secure financial services, in line with our mission to bridge traditional and digital finance,” he added.

