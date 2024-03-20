Jabal Omar Development Company has received a license from the Ministry of Tourism to operate the third tower of the five-star Jumeirah Jabal Omar Makkah Hotel.

The third tower will have 244 luxurious rooms and suites, a café, a restaurant, conference halls, a mosque and a fitness centre, the developer said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Wednesday.

Jumeirah Jabal Omar Makkah Hotel comprises four towers of 19-storey each.

The company is working to deliver the last tower and will finalise the necessary relevant procedures.

The Jabal Omar master plan consists of several phases, with a land area of over 235,000 square metres (sqm) and a built-up area of over 2.5 million sqm with a total of 46 towers which include hospitality, commercial and residential developments.

