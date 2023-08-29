Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Ministry has granted a license to Jabal Omar Development Company to operate the first tower of Jabal Omar Jumeirah Hotel in Makkah.

Jabal Omar Jumeirah consists of four 19-storey towers, the developer said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Monday.

The first tower has 263 rooms and suites, restaurants, cafes, meeting rooms, business centre service and a fitness centre.

Jabal Omar is currently working on handing over the second tower to the operator and completing the necessary procedures to obtain operational permits.

In May, Jabal Omar received a license from the Ministry of Tourism to operate the first tower of Jabal Omar Address Hotel in Makkah.

The tower will have 742 rooms and suites, of which 51 rooms were sold off-plan.

The Jabal Omar master plan consists of several phases, with a land area of over 235,000 square metres (sqm) and a built-up area of over 2.5 million sqm with a total of 46 towers which include hospitality, commercial and residential developments.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.