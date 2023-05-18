Jabal Omar Development Company has received a license from the Ministry of Tourism to operate the first tower of Jabal Omar Address Hotel in Makkah.

The tower will have 742 rooms and suites, of which 51 rooms were sold off-plan, the developer said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.

The Address Hotel consists of two towers with 44 floors and a helipad each.

The company is currently working on handing over the second tower to the operator and completing the necessary procedures to obtain permits from the relevant authorities to operate the tower.

In October 2022, the developer announced mobilising and ramping up construction work in phases two and three, expected to be completed starting from fourth quarter 2022.

Construction work on phase four is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2024.

The Jabal Omar master plan consists of several phases, with a land area of over 235,000 square metres (sqm) and a built-up area of over 2.5 million sqm with a total of 46 towers which include hospitality, commercial and residential developments.

