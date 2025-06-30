Arab Finance: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has inaugurated Africa's first factory of BSH, the German home appliance manufacturer behind the Bosch brand, in Egypt with total investments exceeding €55 million, as per a statement.

The facility marks the group's first manufacturing base on the African continent and serves as a launching point for its investment in the Egyptian market and the broader region.

Located in 10th of Ramadan City on an area of 80,000 square meters, the factory is expected to provide around 1,000 direct and indirect job opportunities.

Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of BSH Home Appliance Egypt Ahmed Riad pointed out that 50% of the output would be allocated for export to markets in Africa and the Middle East.

On his part, CEO of BSH Egypt Luis Alvarez highlighted that the facility would export Egyptian-made cookers to countries, including Australia, Canada, Latin America, as well as across Africa and the Middle East.

The factory has an annual production capacity of over 350,000 gas cookers, leveraging German engineering with Egyptian expertise to deliver high-quality products that meet global standards.

