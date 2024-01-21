Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Tourism has issued a license to Jabal Omar Development Company to operate the second tower of Jabal Omar Jumeirah Hotel in Makkah.

The tower houses 244 keys and suites, in addition to a restaurant, a café, meeting rooms, and a gym, the company said in a statement published on the Saudi stock exchange on Sunday.

Jabal Omar Jumeirah Hotel consists of four towers, each 19-storey high and adjacent to the Holy Mosque.

The developer is currently working on handing over the remaining two towers to the operator and completing the necessary procedures to obtain operation permits from the relevant authorities.

The Jabal Omar master plan consists of several phases, with a land area of over 235,000 square metres (sqm) and a built-up area of over 2.5 million sqm with a total of 46 towers which include hospitality, commercial and residential developments.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

