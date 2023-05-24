Saudi Real Estate Company (Al Akaria) has entered into a joint venture (JV) agreement with Al Tahaluf Real Estate Company to develop a residential villa project within Al-Akaria Park masterplan in Riyadh.

The number of villas has increased to 296, with the development cost at 464 million Saudi riyals ($123.72 million), Al Akaria said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.

In January, the developer had signed a memorandum of understanding with Al Tahaluf Real Estate for developing 250 residential villa units for SAR 377 million.

Al Akaria will commence off-plan sales following regulatory approvals.

