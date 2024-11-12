Saudi Arabia - Pioneering Finnish materials technology company Betolar has partnered with Saudi Readymix (SRMCC), a leading producer and supplier of ready-mixed concrete products in the kingdom, to achieve a significant milestone in sustainable concrete technology.

The joint project, running from 2023 to 2024, has successfully developed breakthrough low-carbon concrete recipes, tailored to meet the growing demand for sustainable solutions in Saudi Arabia.

This collaboration reinforces both companies' alignment with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the Saudi Green Initiative, demonstrating their commitment to transforming the construction landscape with environmentally responsible practices, said the company in a statement.

The joint cooperation has led to the development of two advanced low-carbon concrete formulations:

*A fully cement-free mix, offering a significant reduction in carbon emissions and contributing to greener construction practices and

*A mix with an ultra-low cement dosage of 2.5%, driving further sustainability in concrete production.

According to Betolar, these innovative solutions were achieved by incorporating alternative binder materials such as ground-granulated blast furnace slag (GGBFS) and natural pozzolans.

The Finnish group's proprietary Geoprime technology played a pivotal role in activating these binders, allowing the new concrete formulations to meet key performance metrics.

Extensive slump and compressive strength tests confirmed the practicality and scalability of these solutions for the Saudi Arabian market, it stated.

Ahmad Alzaza, the Senior Researcher at Betolar, said: "This project pushed the boundaries of innovation by bringing low-carbon technology into the ready-mix concrete space. We are proud to have contributed to a solution that will help advance sustainable construction across Saudi Arabia."

Chris Leptokaridis, Technology & Strategy Director at Saudi Readymix, highlighted the project's importance to local market dynamics: "Saudi Readymix has been at the forefront of developing new technologies to meet our customers' increasing demand for eco-friendly, low-CO2 solutions. Our partnership with Betolar has enabled us to successfully deliver on this goal, offering groundbreaking concrete recipes that significantly reduce carbon emissions."

The low-carbon concrete solutions developed by Betolar and Saudi Readymix are not only addressing the immediate needs of the construction industry but are also contributing to the Saudi Arabia’s broader efforts to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2060.

