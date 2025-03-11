RIYADH — The Sustainable Ihram Initiative, the first sustainable Ihram product in the Kingdom, has been launched by the Saudi Fashion Commission in collaboration with Tadweem, the Saudi Investment Recycling Company (SIRC), Kidana Development Company, and SANKO Group.

Announced at the Islamic Arts Biennale, the initiative aims to recycle used Ihram garments from Hajj into new, high-quality Ihrams, supporting Saudi Vision 2030’s environmental sustainability goals.

The initiative uses a closed-loop textile recycling system, where Ihram fabrics from the previous Hajj season are collected, sorted, and processed into new garments. The fabric is primarily collected from tents in the Holy Site of Mina and carefully assessed for recyclability.

Nawaf Alhaysuni, executive director at Tadweem, said the company collected five tons of Ihram fabric last Hajj season — 95 percent of the fabrics were successfully recycled, and the remaining 5 percent were upcycled into other products. Tadweem worked with SANKO, a Turkish textile factory, to chemically treat and transform the fabrics into fresh, clean Ihram garments. The recycled Ihrams are now available for purchase online and in Makkah, Madinah, and Jeddah, with plans to expand to Jeddah and Riyadh airports.

A spokesman for the Saudi Fashion Commission said it has been a long journey to develop the initiative. “The Fashion Commission is committed to exploring the full potential of innovative solutions that are unique to Saudi Arabia. We value our collaboration on this initiative, which raises awareness about sustainability and promotes advanced recycling methods for Ihram garments. This effort aligns with Vision 2030, where sustainability is a key priority.”

While standard Ihram garments cost between SR50 and SR60, the Sustainable Ihram garments are priced at SR98 due to international recycling costs. Alhaysuni said Tadweem’s long-term goal is to establish a local recycling facility to bring costs in line with the market. Currently, 97 percent of Ihram fabrics used in Saudi Arabia are imported. Tadweem hopes to create a local circular system where Ihrams are collected, recycled, and resold within the Kingdom.

One of the biggest challenges has been public perception of recycled textiles. To address concerns about cleanliness and quality, Tadweem integrated a QR code on product packaging that links to a video showing the full recycling process, from collection and cleaning to production. “Our goal is to address any concerns by providing full transparency. Our videos showcase each step of the process, demonstrating that these recycled Ihrams meet the same high standards of cleanliness and quality as new ones. Raising awareness is essential to the success of this initiative,” Alhaysuni said.

The initiative entered the market fewer than three weeks ago, and early feedback has been positive. Tadweem and the Fashion Commission hope this project will lead to a greener Hajj season and increased local textile recycling. “This is one of the largest sustainability initiatives we have taken as a company. If successful, the next step is to establish a dedicated factory in Saudi Arabia to recycle Ihram fabrics locally,” Alhaysuni said.

The Sustainable Ihram garments are available online at sustainableihram.com and in select stores in Jeddah and Makkah. By setting a precedent in green fashion, the initiative aims to position Saudi Arabia as a leader in sustainable textile innovation and responsible consumption.

