The Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority (GCCIA) has officially joined the Utilities for Net Zero Alliance (UNEZA), marking a significant milestone in its commitment to environmental sustainability and regional energy transformation.

This strategic move aligns with GCCIA’s long-term vision of fostering a resilient, interconnected, and low-carbon power network across the Gulf region.

Ahmed Al-Ebrahim, CEO of GCCIA, stated, “Joining UNEZA reflects GCCIA’s unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable energy development. Our participation reinforces our regional leadership in advancing clean energy initiatives and underscores our role in building a climate-resilient future for the Gulf.”

UNEZA, established during COP28 under the guidance of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and the UN Climate Change High-Level Champions, is a global alliance of leading utilities and energy companies dedicated to accelerating the energy transition.

The alliance aims to triple renewable energy capacity and double energy efficiency by 2030, with a collective goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

With over 50 member organisations, UNEZA represents a combined market capitalisation nearing US$1 trillion and serves more than 340 million customers worldwide. The alliance focuses on key areas such as de-risking supply chains, facilitating policy and regulatory support, and mobilising capital to modernise grid infrastructure and support the integration of renewable energy sources.

Demonstrating its proactive approach, GCCIA has participated in UNEZA’s working group meetings, contributing to discussions on enhancing grid resilience, integrating renewable energy, and addressing sector-wide challenges. This involvement underscores GCCIA’s dedication to collaborative international efforts aimed at achieving a sustainable energy future.

GCCIA’s membership in UNEZA is a testament to its strategic objectives of promoting environmental sustainability and enhancing the Gulf region’s energy infrastructure. By engaging with UNEZA, GCCIA reinforces its role in facilitating the transition to a low-carbon economy through regional cooperation, innovation, and advanced energy technologies.

This partnership enables GCCIA to collaborate with global leaders in the energy sector, exchange best practices, and implement robust solutions that enhance power systems' reliability, efficiency, and sustainability. It also positions GCCIA as a key regional contributor to the global efforts in combating climate change and achieving net-zero emissions.