Arab Finance: The General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) announced the laying of the foundation stone for a $200 million integrated industrial complex for the production of solar energy components in the Ain Sokhna industrial zone, as per a statement.

The project is being developed by Chinese firm Sunrev Solar in cooperation with TEDA Egypt, the industrial developer of the zone.

Spanning 200,000 square meters, the project will be implemented in two phases. The first phase, valued at $90 million, includes the construction of two factories for producing solar cells and solar modules, each with a capacity of 2 gigawatts.

The second phase will add $110 million in investments and focus on localizing the production of essential raw materials, including silicon ingots and wafers, in addition to modules and cells, creating an integrated value chain within Egypt’s solar energy sector.

The complex is scheduled to begin operations in the first half (H1) of 2026.

According to SCZONE, the project is expected to generate over 1,800 direct jobs across both phases, along with thousands of indirect employment opportunities.