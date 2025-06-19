Arab Finance: The cabinet has approved a draft presidential decree to establish the Jarjoub special economic zone in accordance with the special economic zones law No. 83 of 2002, as per a statement on June 18th.

The zone will be located on Egypt’s northwest coast, covering approximately 402,200 acres.

The cabinet also approved a proposal by State Grid Corporation of China to develop two solar power projects with a total capacity of 900 megawatts, 500 megawatts in Minya and 400 megawatts in the Wahat region.

The projects are part of the government's efforts to expand renewable energy capacity under Egypt’s 2040 energy strategy and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

In a separate decision, the cabinet approved renewing the contract with smart card companies Smart and AVIT for one year, from July 1st, 2025, to June 30th, 2026, under the same transaction terms.

The contract will continue to support the implementation of the subsidized bread and commodity exchange system using smart ration cards.

The cabinet further approved proceeding with legislation to grant a concession to finance, design, build, develop, manage, and operate the Ro-Ro terminal superstructure at Sokhna Port in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone).

The 30-year concession will be awarded to a company operating under the private free zone system and formed by a consortium of international firms.

The Ro-Ro terminal project is part of the state’s broader strategy to develop Ain Sokhna Port into a key regional hub serving trade between East and West.

It also aligns with national plans to support automotive supply chains and related industries, reduce import pressure on foreign currency reserves, and drive industrial growth through coordinated public-private cooperation.

