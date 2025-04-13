Construction of Al Shera’a, the new headquarters of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) in Al Jaddaf, is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025, the DFM-listed utility said in a recent update.

The landmark 1.5 billion UAE dirhams ($408 million) building will become the tallest, largest, and smartest energy-positive government building globally on completion, with a built-up area exceeding two million square feet, the DEWA statement said.

Once operational, Al Shera’a will accommodate 3,000 employees across 15 floors, a basement, and five levels of parking.

The project is designed to generate more energy than it consumes. It will produce more than 7,000 megawatt-hours (MWh) annually from over 20,000 square metres (sqm) of photovoltaic (PV) solar panels, contributing more than 4,000 kilowatts (KWp) in capacity.

An additional 1,000 sqm of building-integrated PV (BIPV) panels and 2,000 sqm of podium fins, alongside solar trees and shaded PV structures, will boost total capacity to 5,000 KWp.

Al Shera’a is targeting a Platinum rating under LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) and a Gold rating under the WELL Building Standard, reflecting its focus on both sustainability and occupant well-being.

The building is also designed to use 50 percent less water than conventional office buildings, the DEWA statement noted.

The net-zero project supports Dubai’s clean energy and carbon neutrality strategies under the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, the utility added.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

