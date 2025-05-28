Al Fanar Gas Group, the energy arm of EHC Investment, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Siemens Energy to jointly advance decarbonisation and clean energy innovation across the UAE.

The two companies will co-develop clean energy solutions that integrate advanced digital technologies into energy and industrial infrastructure, with a focus on areas such as hydrogen and Power-to-X, flare gas management, and port and vessel electrification, the two companies said in a joint statement.

The MOU was signed on the sidelines of World Utilities Congress 2025 in Abu Dhabi.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

