PHOTO
Al Fanar Gas Group, the energy arm of EHC Investment, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Siemens Energy to jointly advance decarbonisation and clean energy innovation across the UAE.
The two companies will co-develop clean energy solutions that integrate advanced digital technologies into energy and industrial infrastructure, with a focus on areas such as hydrogen and Power-to-X, flare gas management, and port and vessel electrification, the two companies said in a joint statement.
The MOU was signed on the sidelines of World Utilities Congress 2025 in Abu Dhabi.
(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)
Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.