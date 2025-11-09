Retal Urban Development said it has signed a contract with Building Construction Ltd. (BCC), an 80 percent owned subsidiary, to develop 901 villas for a project owned by Jubail and Yanbu Industrial Cities Services Co. (JABEEN) in Jubail City.



The contract is valued at 972 million Saudi riyals ($259.15 million), the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.



The project work has to be completed within 27 months.



The contract is expected to have a positive impact on the company’s financial results over 2025–2027, the statement said.



JABEEN is the investment arm of the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

