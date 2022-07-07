Middle East Healthcare Co. (Saudi German Health) awarded a construction contract of 223.3 million Saudi riyals to International Hospital Construction Co. (IHCC) for hospital expansion project in Jeddah, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.



IHCC will construct an outpatient tower, which includes 14 clinics and expand inpatient clinics' bed capacity by adding 207 beds in Saudi German Hospital Jeddah.



The project will be financed through bank loans and own cash resources, the statement said, adding that construction is expected to be completed within 36 months.



In June, the company had announced the completion of the construction work of Saudi German Hospital Makkah, a multi-specialty tertiary care hospital with 300 beds and 100 outpatient clinics.

